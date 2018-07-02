FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 0.55 points off FTSE 100 on July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.55 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND   STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                       (pence)                  
                                                
 Next                  105                      0.55
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                   (pence) 
                                                   
 Aveva Group                                       27
 Dairy Crest                                       16.3
 Entertainment One                                 1.4
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust             2.7
 Homeserve                                         14.4
 Murray International Trust                        11.5
 NEX Group                                         7.65
 Paragon Group                                     5.5
 Pennon Group                                      26.62
 Scottish Investment Trust                         5
 TalkTalk                                          1.5
 Workspace Group                                   29.68
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
