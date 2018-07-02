Ex-divs to take 0.55 points off FTSE 100 on July 5

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Next 105 0.55 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aveva Group 27 Dairy Crest 16.3 Entertainment One 1.4 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust 2.7 Homeserve 14.4 Murray International Trust 11.5 NEX Group 7.65 Paragon Group 5.5 Pennon Group 26.62 Scottish Investment Trust 5 TalkTalk 1.5 Workspace Group 29.68 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Julien Ponthus)