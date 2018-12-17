Ex-divs to take 0.57 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 20

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.57 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Berkeley 7.12 0.03 Group Burberry 11 0.18 Group United 13.76 0.36 Utilities Group Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Countryside 6.6 Games Workshop 30 IntegraFin 6.4 Holdings Mercantile 1.25 Investment Trust Plc Superdry 9.3 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)