Ex-divs to take 0.57 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 6

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.57 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Next 55 0.28 Royal Mail 8 0.28 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Alliance Trust 3.389 Babcock International 7.1 British Empire Trust 11 Britvic 20.3 Big Yellow Group 13.36 Civitas Social Housing 0.888 Cranswick 15.9 Fidelity Special Values 3.15 Greene King 8.8 Homeserve 5.2 Intermediate Capital Group 10 Investec 11 LondonMetric 1.52 Mediclinic International 3.2 Personal Assets Trust 1.4 Templeton Emerging Markets 5 Investment Trust Temple Bar Investment 8.75 Trust