FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 14
Sections
Featured
Voting for Moore, voting for Trump
Politics
Voting for Moore, voting for Trump
Bitcoin futures surge on debut
The Future of money
Bitcoin futures surge on debut
California wildfire rages toward coastal communities
California wildfires
California wildfire rages toward coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 8 minutes

Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.7 points off 
the index.          
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 Associated                   29.65                      0.40
 British Foods                                           
 3I Group                   8                            0.30
   
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                      (RIC)             DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)    
 Assura                                          0.66
 N Brown Group                                  5.67
 Ferrexpo                                       3.3  (USc)  
 Mitchells & Butler                             5
 Marston's                                      4.8
 Mercantile Investment Trust                    10.5
 
 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.