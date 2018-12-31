Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 3

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Auto Trader 2.1 0.077 British Land 6.2 0.237 Experian 14 0.398 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aveva 14 BMO Global 5 Dairy Crest 6.4 F&C Investment Trust 2.8 McCarthy & Stone 3.5 Murray International 11.5 Trust (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Josephine Mason)