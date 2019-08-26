Market News
Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 29

    LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.8 points off
the index.
    
 RIC        COMPANY         DIVIDEND        STOCK        IMPACT
                            (pence)         OPTION       
            AUTO TRADER     4.6                          0.17
            INTERCONT       39.9 USc                     0.24
            HOTEL                                        
            ST JAMES PLACE  18.49                        0.39
 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
 RIC              COMPANY         DIVIDEND
                                  (pence)
                  ASCENTIAL       1.8
                  CAPITAL&COUNTI  0.5
                  ES              
                  CHARTER COURT   4.3
                  CENTAMIN ORD    0.04 ($)
                  HAMMERSON H     8.88
                  HOCHSCHILD      2 USc
                  JPM AMERICAN    2.5
                  IT              
                  LONDONMETRIC    1.6
                  NATIONAL        5.16
                  EXPRESS         
                  ONESAVINGS      4.9
                  POLYPIPE GROUP  4
                  PLUS500         0.27 ($)
                  PERSONAL        1.4
                  ASSETS          
                  QUILTER PLC     1.7
                  ROTORK PLC      2.3
                  TULLOW OIL      2.35 USc
                  ULTRA ELECS     15
                  WOOD GRP        11.4 USc
 
 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
