Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 27

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 0.83 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Hargreaves 29.9 0.30 Lansdown Morrisons 3.85 0.32 Supermarket Smurfit 25.4 (Euro 0.21 Kappa Group cents) Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 64 Group Essentra 6.3 Games Workshop 35 IG Group 33.51 John Laing Group 1.8 Kier Group 46 Mercantile 1.25 Investment Trust (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)