Ex-divs to take 0.1 points off FTSE 100 on June 4

By Joice Alves LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.11 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Scottish Mortgage 1.86 0.11 Investment Trust Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) Name DIVIDEND (pence) AJ BELL 1.5 ALLIANCE TRUST 3.595 FERREXPO 3.3 (USc) CONTOURGLBL 3.3244 HICL INFRASTRU 2.07 INTGRAFIN HLDG 2.7 PERP INC&GWTH IT 4.8 TEMPLE BAR INV 11 WORLDWIDE HC 37 WORLDWIDE HC 37 (Reporting by Joice Alves)