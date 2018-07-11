FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018

Ex-divs to take 0.13 points off FTSE 100 on July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.13 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Halma                 8.97                         0.13
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                       (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence) 
                                                          
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd                        0.5
 F&C Global Smaller Companies Plc                         10
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd GBP              1.07
 Primary Health Properties Plc                            0.68
 Safestore Holdings                                       2.04
 Superdry                                                 21.9
 WH Smith                                                 16
 Telecom Plus                                             26
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
