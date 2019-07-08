Ex-divs to take 0.145 points off FTSE 100

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.145 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Halma 9.6 0.145 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) BMO COMM PROP. 0.5 BMO GLOBAL 11.5 ENTERTAINMENT 1 1.5 PRIMARY HLTH PRP 0.52 SAFESTORE HLD 4.4 WH SMITH 17.2 TELECOM PLUS 27 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Danilo Masoni)