September 11, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 0.26 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 13

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.26 points off
the index.        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Melrose                 1.55                       0.26
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 Assura                                     0.524
 Bakkavor                                  2
 BBA Aviation                              4 (USc)
 BCA Marketplace                           5.95
 Computacenter                             8.7
 Cineworld                                 4.85 (USc)
 Derwent London                            15.28
 Equiniti                                  1.83
 F&C Commercial Property                   0.5
 Trust                                     
 Inmarsat                                  8 (USc)
 Stobart Group                             4.5
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Danilo Masoni)
