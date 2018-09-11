Ex-divs to take 0.26 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 13

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.26 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Melrose 1.55 0.26 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.524 Bakkavor 2 BBA Aviation 4 (USc) BCA Marketplace 5.95 Computacenter 8.7 Cineworld 4.85 (USc) Derwent London 15.28 Equiniti 1.83 F&C Commercial Property 0.5 Trust Inmarsat 8 (USc) Stobart Group 4.5 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Danilo Masoni)