Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 12

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.3 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) MELROSE IND 1.7 0.33 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ASSURA 0.548 AVAST 4.4 (USc) BBA AVIATION 4.2 (USc) BMO COMM PROP. 0.5 COMPUTACENTER 10.1 CINEWORLD 3.75 (USc) DERWENT LONDON 16.8 OXFORD INSTRUM 10.6 RESTAURANT GROUP 2.1 TEMPLE BAR INV 11 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)