Market News
September 9, 2019 / 7:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 12

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100
company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 0.3 points off the index.        
 RIC       COMPANY       DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                         (pence)                 
                                                 
           MELROSE IND   1.7                     0.33
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:        
 RIC              COMPANY           DIVIDEND (pence)
                                    
                  ASSURA            0.548
                  AVAST             4.4 (USc) 
                  BBA AVIATION      4.2 (USc)
                  BMO COMM PROP.    0.5
                  COMPUTACENTER     10.1
                  CINEWORLD         3.75 (USc)
                  DERWENT LONDON    16.8
                  OXFORD INSTRUM    10.6
                  RESTAURANT GROUP  2.1
                  TEMPLE BAR INV    11
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below