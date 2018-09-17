FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 20

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off
the index.       
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK        IMPACT
                              (pence)       OPTION       
                                                         
 GVC Holdings                   16                       0.34
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY              (RIC)                Dividend
                                              (pence)
 Crest Nicholson                             11.2
 Drax Group                                   5.6
 International                                3.5
 Public                         
 Partnerships                   
 Limited                        
 Petrofac                               12.7 (US cents)
 Playtech                              12.1 (EURO cents)
 Redrow                                       19
 Rank Group                                   5.3
 Renishaw Plc                                 46
 Sanne Group                                  4.6
 Sophos Group                           3.5 (US cents)
 Unite Group                                  5.2
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
