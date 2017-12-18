Ex-divs to take 0.5 point off FTSE 100 on Dec 21

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.53 point off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Burberry 11 0.18 United 13.24 0.35 Util Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Countryside 5 Mitie 1.3 NEX Group 3.5 Stobart 4.5 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Danilo Masoni)