Market News
December 17, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 0.57 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 20

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.57 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Berkeley              7.12                         0.03
 Group                                              
 Burberry              11                           0.18
 Group                                              
 United                13.76                        0.36
 Utilities                                          
 Group                                              
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Countryside                       6.6
 Games Workshop                    30
 IntegraFin                        6.4
 Holdings                          
 Mercantile                        1.25
 Investment                        
 Trust Plc                         
 Superdry                          9.3
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.