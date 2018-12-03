Market News
Ex-divs to take 0.57 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 6

    LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.57 points off
the index.
            
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                      
 Next                              55                           0.28
 Royal Mail                        8                            0.28
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 Alliance Trust                               3.389
 Babcock International                        7.1
 British Empire Trust                         11
 Britvic                                      20.3
 Big Yellow Group                             13.36
 Civitas Social Housing                       0.888
 Cranswick                                    15.9
 Fidelity Special Values                      3.15
 Greene King                                  8.8
 Homeserve                                    5.2
 Intermediate Capital Group                   10
 Investec                                     11
 LondonMetric                                 1.52
 Mediclinic International                     3.2
 Personal Assets Trust                        1.4
 Templeton Emerging Markets                   5
 Investment Trust                             
 Temple Bar Investment                        8.75
 Trust                                        
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)
