Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on April 30

    LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.6 points off
the index.
       
 (RIC)      COMPANY       DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                          (pence)                     
            LONDON STOCK    49.9                      0.62
            EXCHANGE                                  
   
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:  
       
   (RIC)    COMPANY             DIVIDEND
                                  (pence) 
                                    
            CENTAMIN ORD          0.06
            DERWENT LONDON        27.56
            FORESIGHT SOLAR       1.69
            FERREXPO               3.3
 

 (Reporting by Joice Alves)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
