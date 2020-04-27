Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on April 30

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.6 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) LONDON STOCK 49.9 0.62 EXCHANGE Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) CENTAMIN ORD 0.06 DERWENT LONDON 27.56 FORESIGHT SOLAR 1.69 FERREXPO 3.3 (Reporting by Joice Alves)