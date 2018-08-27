FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.58 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 Intercontinental               36.3 (USc)                 0.21
 Hotel Group                                               
 St James's Place             18.49                        0.37
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 Ascential                              1.9
 Auto Trader                           4
 Capital & Counties                    0.5
 Charter Court                         2.8
 Financial Services                    
 Centamin                              0.025 (USD)
 Elementis                             2.2449
 Grafton Group                         6
 Greencore Group                       2.2
 Hammerson                             8.88
 Hochschild Mining                     1.965 (USc)
 JPMorgan American                     2.5
 Investment Trust                      
 Londonmetric                          1.52
 Property                              
 National Express                      4.69
 Polypipe Group                        3.7
 Personal Assets                       1.4 (GBP)
 Trust                                 
 Ultra Electronics                     14.6
 Wood Group                            11.3 (USc)
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Sujata Rao)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
