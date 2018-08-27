Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 30

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.58 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Intercontinental 36.3 (USc) 0.21 Hotel Group St James's Place 18.49 0.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ascential 1.9 Auto Trader 4 Capital & Counties 0.5 Charter Court 2.8 Financial Services Centamin 0.025 (USD) Elementis 2.2449 Grafton Group 6 Greencore Group 2.2 Hammerson 8.88 Hochschild Mining 1.965 (USc) JPMorgan American 2.5 Investment Trust Londonmetric 1.52 Property National Express 4.69 Polypipe Group 3.7 Personal Assets 1.4 (GBP) Trust Ultra Electronics 14.6 Wood Group 11.3 (USc) (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Sujata Rao)