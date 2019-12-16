Market News
December 16, 2019 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 19

    MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 0.6 points
off the index.
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                           (pence)                 
                                                   
 BURBERRY GRP              11.3                    0.18
 UTD. UTILITIES            14.2                    0.38
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:     
 (RIC)     COMPANY         DIVIDEND
                           (pence)    
           COUNTRYSIDE     10.3
           MERCANTILE INV  1.35
           RHI MAGNESITA   0.5 (EUR)
           SIRIUS R E.     1.77 (EUc)
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Julien Ponthus))
