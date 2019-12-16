Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 19

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 0.6 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BURBERRY GRP 11.3 0.18 UTD. UTILITIES 14.2 0.38 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) COUNTRYSIDE 10.3 MERCANTILE INV 1.35 RHI MAGNESITA 0.5 (EUR) SIRIUS R E. 1.77 (EUc) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Julien Ponthus))