December 31, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 3

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.7 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY        (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                           (pence)                      
 Auto Trader                 2.1                        0.077
 British Land                6.2                        0.237
 Experian                    14                         0.398
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 Aveva                                   14
 BMO Global                              5
 Dairy Crest                             6.4
 F&C Investment Trust                    2.8
                                         
 McCarthy & Stone                        3.5
 Murray International                    11.5
 Trust                                   
 
 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Josephine Mason)
