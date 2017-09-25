FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 28
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 10:04 AM / in 25 days

Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.73 points off 
the index.
            
 COMPANY                (RIC)     DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                  (pence)                           
 Hargreaves Lansdown              20.4                              0.19
 Intertek Group                   23.5                              0.15
 Morrison Supermarkets            1.66                              0.14
 Smurfit Kappa                    23.1 (euro cents)                 0.19
 Worldpay Group                   0.8                               0.06
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                       (pence) 
                                                       
 Essentra                                              6.3
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust                 2.5
 Hansteen Holdings                                     1.68
 IG Group                                              22.88
 International Public Partnerships Limited             3.41
 John Laing Group                                      1.91
 Kier Group                                            45
 The Mercantile Investment Trust                       10.5
 Travis Perkins                                        15.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.