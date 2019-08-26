Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 29

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.8 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION AUTO TRADER 4.6 0.17 INTERCONT 39.9 USc 0.24 HOTEL ST JAMES PLACE 18.49 0.39 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ASCENTIAL 1.8 CAPITAL&COUNTI 0.5 ES CHARTER COURT 4.3 CENTAMIN ORD 0.04 ($) HAMMERSON H 8.88 HOCHSCHILD 2 USc JPM AMERICAN 2.5 IT LONDONMETRIC 1.6 NATIONAL 5.16 EXPRESS ONESAVINGS 4.9 POLYPIPE GROUP 4 PLUS500 0.27 ($) PERSONAL 1.4 ASSETS QUILTER PLC 1.7 ROTORK PLC 2.3 TULLOW OIL 2.35 USc ULTRA ELECS 15 WOOD GRP 11.4 USc (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)