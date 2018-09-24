FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 27

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 0.83
points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                      
 Hargreaves              29.9                         0.30
 Lansdown                                             
 Morrisons               3.85                         0.32
 Supermarket                                          
 Smurfit                 25.4 (Euro                   0.21
 Kappa Group             cents)                       
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 Bovis Homes                        64
 Group                              
 Essentra                           6.3
 Games Workshop                     35
 IG Group                           33.51
 John Laing Group                   1.8
 Kier Group                         46
 Mercantile                         1.25
 Investment Trust                   
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
