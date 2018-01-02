FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 3:19 PM / in 2 hours

Ex-divs to take 0.83 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.84 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 BR LAND               6.02                         0.23
 CO                                                 
 EXPERIAN              13.5                         0.36
 NEXT                  45                           0.24
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 AUTO TRAD                         1.9
 DAIRY CREST                       6.3
 FOR COL INV                       2.7
 MCCARTHY                          3.6
 MURRAY INTL TR                    11
                                   
 PARAGON GRP                       11
 
 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Helen Reid)

