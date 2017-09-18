Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.94 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Old Mutual 3.53 0.65 Taylor Wimpey 2.3 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes Group 15 Crest Nicholson 11.2 Drax Group 4.9 Dignity 8.64 GVC Holdings 16.5 (Euro cents) John Laing Infrastructure Fund 3.48 Ladbrokes Coral 2 Petrofac 12.7 (US cents) Playtech 12.1 (Euro cents) Redrow 11 Rank Group 5.3 Renishaw 39.5 Weir Group 15 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)