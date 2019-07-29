Market News
Ex-divs to take 1.02 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday

    LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.02 points off the index.        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 RELX                    13.6                       1.02
 

    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:     
 RIC       Name              Dividend  
                              (pence)
           BEAZLEY           4.1
           INCHCAPE          8.9
           MONKS INV TRUST   1.85
           MONEYSUP GRP      3.1
           QINETIQ GRP       4.5
 

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
