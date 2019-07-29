Ex-divs to take 1.02 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.02 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) RELX 13.6 1.02 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) BEAZLEY 4.1 INCHCAPE 8.9 MONKS INV TRUST 1.85 MONEYSUP GRP 3.1 QINETIQ GRP 4.5 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Danilo Masoni)