Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 26

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.1 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (pence) Option HARGREAVES LS 31.7 0.34 INTERTEK GROUP 34.2 0.22 MORRISON SUPMKT 3.93 0.34 SMURFIT KAPPA GR 27.9 (euro 0.23 cents) Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) BOVIS HOMES GRP 20.5 ESSENTRA 6.3 FIDELITY EURO 2.59 GAMES WORKSHOP 35 GRAFTON GRP UN 6.5 IG GROUP 30.24 JOHN LAING G 1.84 KAINOS GROUP 6.5 MERCANTILE INV 1.35 RENISHAW PLC 46 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Danilo Masoni)