September 23, 2019 / 9:13 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 26

    LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.1 points
off the index.   

 RIC         Name                Dividend    Stock      Impact
                                 (pence)     Option     
             HARGREAVES LS       31.7                   0.34
             INTERTEK GROUP      34.2                   0.22
             MORRISON SUPMKT     3.93                   0.34
             SMURFIT KAPPA GR    27.9 (euro             0.23
                                 cents)                 
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 RIC              Name                Dividend
                                      (pence)
                  BOVIS HOMES GRP     20.5
                  ESSENTRA            6.3
                  FIDELITY EURO       2.59
                  GAMES WORKSHOP      35
                  GRAFTON GRP UN      6.5
                  IG GROUP            30.24
                  JOHN LAING G        1.84
                  KAINOS GROUP        6.5
                  MERCANTILE INV      1.35
                  RENISHAW PLC        46
                                      
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Danilo Masoni)
