Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 25

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.3 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) FERGUSON 131.9 (USc) 0.91 ITV 2.6 0.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BNKRS INV TRUST 5 COATS GROUP 0.5 (USc) DECHRA PHARM 18.17 HOWDEN JOIN GRP 3.7 WETHERSPOON J.D. 8 JPM EMERGING MKT 12.5 SEQUOIA ECO 1.5 WILLIAM HILL 4.26 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)