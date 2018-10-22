FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 22, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 25

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.3 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND        STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                        
 FERGUSON                131.9 (USc)                    0.91
 ITV                     2.6                            0.37
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)              DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)    
 BNKRS INV TRUST                      5
 COATS GROUP                          0.5 (USc)
 DECHRA PHARM                         18.17
 HOWDEN JOIN GRP                      3.7
 WETHERSPOON J.D.                     8
 JPM EMERGING MKT                     12.5
 SEQUOIA ECO                          1.5
 WILLIAM HILL                         4.26
 
 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.