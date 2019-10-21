Market News
October 21, 2019 / 8:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 24

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.4 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                        (pence)                      
 FERGUSON               145.1 USc                    1.02
 ITV                    2.6                          0.38
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 (RIC)          COMPANY              DIVIDEND(pen
                                     ce)
                BALFOUR BEATTY       2.1
                BANKERS INV.TST      5.35
                COATS GROUP          0.55 USc
                CITY OF LDN INV      4.75
                DECHRA PHARM         22.1
                FORESIGHT SOLAR      1.69
                GCP INFRA INV        1.9
                HOWDEN JOIN GRP      3.9
                WETHERSPOON J.D.     8
                SEQUOIA ECO          1.56
                WILLIAM HILL         2.66
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below