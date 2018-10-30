Ex-divs to take 1.46 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 1

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.46 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Unilever 33.93 1.46 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 12.1 GCP Infrastructure 1.9 Investments Ltd Hilton Food Group 5.6 Morgan Advanced 4 Materials Softcat 23.9 Senior 2.19 VinaCapital Vietnam 5.5 (USc) Opportunity Fund Limited (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Danilo Masoni)