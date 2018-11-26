Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 29

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) IAG 0.145 (eur) 0.8 Johnson Matthey 23.25 0.17 Land Securities Group 9.04 0.25 Severn Trent 37.35 0.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Baillie Gifford Japan 0.6 Trust Bellway 95 Caledonia Investments 16.1 Diploma 17.8 Electrocomponents 5.3 Euromoney Institutional 22.3 Investor Hill & Smith 10 JD Sports Fashion 0.27 Perpetual Income and 3.25 Growth Investment Trust TalkTalk 1 Telecom Plus 25 TR Property Investment 4.9 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)