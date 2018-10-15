FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 15, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 18

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.58
points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY   (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                      (pence)                      
 BAE                  9                            1.11
 Systems                                           
 Smiths               30.75                        0.47
 Group                                             
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Tritax Big Box                    1.34
 City Of London                    4.55
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 Intu Properties                   3.68
 Marshalls Plc                     4
 Newriver REIT                     4.32
 Saga                              3
 
 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.