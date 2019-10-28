Market News
October 28, 2019 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 31

1 Min Read

    MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.6 points
off the index.
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 UNILEVER                35.76                      1.55
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 (RIC)      COMPANY          DIVIDEND
                             (pence)    
            ASHMORE          12.1
            DUNELM GROUP     20.5
            GO-AHEAD GROUP   71.91
            HILTON FOOD GRP  6
            MORGAN ADVANCED  4
            SENIOR           2.28   
            VINACAP VIET     5.5
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below