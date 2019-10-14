Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 17

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (PENCE) OPTION BAE SYSTEMS 9.4 1.20 SMITHS GROUP 31.8 0.50 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC NAME DIVIDEND (PENCE) TRITAX BIG BOX 1.37 JPM EMERGING MKT 9 MARSHALLS PLC 4.7 NB GLBL FLT GBX 1.29 NEWRIVER REIT 4.32 (Reporting by Joice Alves; by Josephine Mason)