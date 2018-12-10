Market News
December 10, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Dec 13

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1 point off the
index.
            
 COMPANY                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                       (pence)                      
 Associated British Foods              33.3                         0.45
 3I Group                              15                           0.55
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                     (pence)    
 Assura                                              0.685
 BCA Market                                          3
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd                   0.5
 Ferrexpo                                            6.6 (USc)
 Grainger                                            3.52
 Halfords Group                                      6.18
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.