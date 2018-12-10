Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Dec 13

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1 point off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Associated British Foods 33.3 0.45 3I Group 15 0.55 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.685 BCA Market 3 F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd 0.5 Ferrexpo 6.6 (USc) Grainger 3.52 Halfords Group 6.18 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)