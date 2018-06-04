Ex-divs to take 10.6 points off FTSE 100 on June 7

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 10.6 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Associated 11.7 0.16 British Foods Evraz 0.13 (USD) 0.18 Johnson Matthey 58.25 0.43 Sainsburys 7.1 0.44 Scottish 1.68 0.1 Management Investment Trust Vodafone 10.23 (EUc) 9.25 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Alliance Trust 3.389 Cineworld 3.1 Londonmetric 1.36 Property Marshalls 10.8 Perpetual Income & 5.25 Growth Investment Trust RDI REIT 0.864 SIG 2.5 Synthomer 8.5 Temple Bar 8.75 Investment Trust Victrex 13.42 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)