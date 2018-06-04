FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 4, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 10.6 points off FTSE 100 on June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 10.6
points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Associated                    11.7                       0.16
 British Foods                                            
 Evraz                       0.13 (USD)                   0.18
 Johnson Matthey             58.25                        0.43
 Sainsburys                  7.1                          0.44
 Scottish                    1.68                         0.1
 Management                                               
 Investment                                               
 Trust                                                    
 Vodafone                    10.23 (EUc)                  9.25
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 Alliance Trust                        3.389
 Cineworld                             3.1
 Londonmetric                          1.36
 Property                              
 Marshalls                             10.8
 Perpetual Income &                    5.25
 Growth Investment                     
 Trust                                 
 RDI REIT                              0.864
 SIG                                   2.5
 Synthomer                             8.5
 Temple Bar                            8.75
 Investment Trust                      
 Victrex                               13.42
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.