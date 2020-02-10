Ex-divs to take 11.7 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 13

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 11.7 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BP 0.105 USc 0.06 HARGREAVES LS 0.112 0.001 POLYMETAL INT 0.2 USD 0.19 RDS 'A 0.47 USD 6.06 RDS 'B 0.47 USD 5.40 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BMO COMM PROP. 0.004 GCP STUDENT LIV 0.01296 HEND.SMALL COS. 0.07 ICG ENT TRST 0.05 PZ CUSSONS 0.0267 RANK GROUP 0.028 RENEWABLES 0.0166 UK COMM PROP TST 0.008188 GREENCOAT UK 0.01735 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)