Ex-divs to take 11 points off FTSE 100 on April 4

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take nearly 11 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) DIRECT 22.3 1.22 LINE FERGUSON 63.1 (USc) 0.44 HIKMA 20 0.11 LLOYDS BNK 2.14 6.05 GRP MELROSE 3.05 0.58 IND PEARSON 13 0.40 ST JAMESS 29.73 0.62 PLACE SMITH (DS) 5.2 0.26 SMITHS 14.1 0.22 GROUP SMITH & 22 (USc) 0.58 NEPHEW TAYLOR 3.8 0.49 WIMPEY Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) Company DIVIDEND (pence) <CLSH.L CLS HOLDINGS 4.7 <CTEC.L CONVATEC 3.097 MAN GROUP 4.06 F &C IV.TST 2.8 FINSBURY G & I 8 FISHER JAMES 21.3 IMI PLC 26 MONEYSUP GRP 8.1 MERCANTILE INV 2.55 MURRAY INTL TR 17 PRIMARY HLTH PRP 0.52 RIT CAPITAL 17 SOFTCAT 4.5 TP ICAP 11.25 TULLOW OIL 3.73 TRAVIS PERKINS 31.5 VINACAP VIET OP 5.5 USc (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Josephine Mason)