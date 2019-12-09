Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 12

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.1 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION A.B.FOOD 34.3 0.47 3I GROUP 17.5 0.66 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ASSURA 0.7 BMO COMM PROP. 0.4 CINEWORLD 3.75 (USc) CRANSWICK 16.7 CONTOURGLBL 3.7 (USc) MARSTONS 4.8 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)