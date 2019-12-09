Market News
December 9, 2019 / 10:39 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 12

1 Min Read

    MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.1 points off the index.    
 (RIC)    COMPANY      DIVIDEND      STOCK      IMPACT
                       (pence)       OPTION     
          A.B.FOOD     34.3                     0.47
          3I GROUP     17.5                     0.66
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
 (RIC)     COMPANY             DIVIDEND
                               (pence)    
           ASSURA              0.7
           BMO COMM PROP.      0.4
           CINEWORLD           3.75 (USc)
           CRANSWICK           16.7
           CONTOURGLBL         3.7 (USc)
           MARSTONS            4.8
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below