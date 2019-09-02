Ex-divs to take 11.6 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 5

Market News
    LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.6 points off
the index.
    
    
    RIC     Name                 Dividend (GBp)     Impact
            ADMIRAL GROUP              63            0.52
            ANTOFAGASTA            10.7 (USc)        0.12
            BHP GROUP               78 (USc)         5.34
            CRH                     20 (EUc)         0.58
            FLUTTER ENT                67             0.2
            GLENCORE               0.1 (USD)         3.67
            LAND SECS.                9.28           0.26
            MICRO FOCUS              46.66           0.63
            RSA INSRANCE GRP          7.5            0.31
 
    
 RIC           Name                Dividend      Stock
                                   (GBp)         Alternative
               AGGREKO             9.38          
               ALLIANCE TRUST      3.49          
               BBGI SICAV          3.5           Yes
               CLARKSON            25            
               CONVATEC            1.40          Yes
               DIXONS CARPHO       4.5           
               DOMINOS PIZZA       4.2           
               ELEMENTIS           2.23          
               G4S                 3.59          
               GREGGS PLC          46.9          
               HICL INFRASTRU      2.06          
               IWG                 2.15          
               MEGGITT PLC         5.55          
               PAGEGROUP           17.03         
               PAYPOINT            21            
               PERP INC&GWTH IT    3.4           
               POLYMETAL INT       0.2 (USD)     
               RATHBONE BROS       25            
               SAVILLS             4.95          
 
    

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
