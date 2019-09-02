Ex-divs to take 11.6 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 5

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.6 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend (GBp) Impact ADMIRAL GROUP 63 0.52 ANTOFAGASTA 10.7 (USc) 0.12 BHP GROUP 78 (USc) 5.34 CRH 20 (EUc) 0.58 FLUTTER ENT 67 0.2 GLENCORE 0.1 (USD) 3.67 LAND SECS. 9.28 0.26 MICRO FOCUS 46.66 0.63 RSA INSRANCE GRP 7.5 0.31 RIC Name Dividend Stock (GBp) Alternative AGGREKO 9.38 ALLIANCE TRUST 3.49 BBGI SICAV 3.5 Yes CLARKSON 25 CONVATEC 1.40 Yes DIXONS CARPHO 4.5 DOMINOS PIZZA 4.2 ELEMENTIS 2.23 G4S 3.59 GREGGS PLC 46.9 HICL INFRASTRU 2.06 IWG 2.15 MEGGITT PLC 5.55 PAGEGROUP 17.03 PAYPOINT 21 PERP INC&GWTH IT 3.4 POLYMETAL INT 0.2 (USD) RATHBONE BROS 25 SAVILLS 4.95 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)