Market News
February 10, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 11.7 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 13

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 11.7
points off the index.
 (RIC)      COMPANY            DIVIDEND     STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                               (pence)                    
            BP                 0.105 USc                  0.06
            HARGREAVES LS      0.112                      0.001
            POLYMETAL INT      0.2 USD                    0.19
            RDS 'A             0.47 USD                   6.06
            RDS 'B             0.47 USD                   5.40
 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
 (RIC)       COMPANY              DIVIDEND
                                  (pence)
             BMO COMM PROP.       0.004
             GCP STUDENT LIV      0.01296
             HEND.SMALL COS.      0.07
             ICG ENT TRST         0.05
             PZ CUSSONS           0.0267
             RANK GROUP           0.028
             RENEWABLES           0.0166
             UK COMM PROP TST     0.008188
             GREENCOAT UK         0.01735
 

 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below