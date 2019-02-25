Ex-divs to take 13.9 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.9 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca 146.8 7.38 Barclays 4 Yes 2.7 Diageo 26.1 2.5 easyJet 58.6 0.57 Micro Focus 45.22 0.75 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Beazley 7.8 SSP Group 5.4 Witan Investment Trust 15.5 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)