February 25, 2019 / 11:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 13.9 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday

    LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.9 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)       DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                           (pence)                      
 AstraZeneca               146.8                        7.38
 Barclays                  4             Yes            2.7
 Diageo                    26.1                         2.5
 easyJet                   58.6                         0.57
 Micro Focus               45.22                        0.75
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                          (pence)    
 Beazley                                  7.8
 SSP Group                                5.4
 Witan Investment Trust                   15.5
 
