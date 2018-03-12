Ex-divs to take 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on March 15

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Anglo American 43.2 (USc) 1.19 Hammerson 5.92 (GBp) 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3i Infrastructure 41.4 Assura 0.655 Alliance Trust 3.29 Tritax Big Box 1.28 Crest Nicholson 21.8 Domino's Pizza 5.25 Essentra 14.4 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Galliford Try 28 Londonmetric 1.48 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 4.42 SSP Group 4.9 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)