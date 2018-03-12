FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on March 15

    LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.37 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Anglo American              43.2 (USc)                   1.19
 Hammerson                   5.92 (GBp)                   0.18
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                            (pence) 
                                            
 3i Infrastructure                          41.4
 Assura                                     0.655
 Alliance Trust                             3.29
 Tritax Big Box                             1.28
 Crest Nicholson                            21.8
 Domino's Pizza                             5.25
 Essentra                                   14.4
 F&C Commercial Property Trust              0.5
 Galliford Try                              28
 Londonmetric                               1.48
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels              4.42
 SSP Group                                  4.9
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)
