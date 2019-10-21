Ex-divs to take 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 24

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) FERGUSON 145.1 USc 1.02 ITV 2.6 0.38 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND(pen ce) BALFOUR BEATTY 2.1 BANKERS INV.TST 5.35 COATS GROUP 0.55 USc CITY OF LDN INV 4.75 DECHRA PHARM 22.1 FORESIGHT SOLAR 1.69 GCP INFRA INV 1.9 HOWDEN JOIN GRP 3.9 WETHERSPOON J.D. 8 SEQUOIA ECO 1.56 WILLIAM HILL 2.66 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)