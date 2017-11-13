FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 14.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 16
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Child exploitation rife in Rohingya camps
Exclusive
World
Child exploitation rife in Rohingya camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 10:37 AM / in an hour

Ex-divs to take 14.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.56 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                      
 Bunzl                     14                         0.18
 Imperial                59.51                        2.20
 Brands                                               
 Marks &                 6.8                          0.43
 Spencer                                              
 Royal Dutch             0.47 (USD)    Yes            6.25
 Shell (A)                                            
 Royal Dutch             47 (U.S.      Yes            5.23
 Shell (B)               cents)                       
 J Sainsbury             3.1                          0.19
 Scottish                1.39                         0.08
 Mortgage                                             
 Investment                                           
 Trust                                                
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Edinburgh                          5.8
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 Genus                             16.2
 Jupiter                           6.5
 European                          
 Opportunities                     
 Sophos Group                      1.4 (U.S.
                                   cents)
 Spire Health                      1.3
 Renewables                        1.6
 Infrastructure                    
 Group Ltd                         
 Witan                             9.5
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.