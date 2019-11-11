Market News
November 11, 2019

Ex-divs to take 15.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 14

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.9 points off
the index.    
 (RIC)     COMPANY            DIVIDEND      STOCK      IMPACT
                              (pence)       OPTION     
           BUNZL              15.5                     0.20
 <GSK.L    GLAXOSMITHKLINE    19                       3.71
           RDS 'A             0.47 (USD)               6.28
           RDS 'B             0.47 (USD)               5.48
           SAINSBURY(J)       3.3                      0.21
        
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:        
 (RIC)      COMPANY           DIVIDEND
                              (pence)    
            AIRTEL AFRICA     3 (USc)
            BMO COMM PROP.    0.4
            BAILLIE G JAP     3.5
            BLACKROCK SML     12.8
            GCP STUDENT LIV   1.192
            EDINBURGH INV     6.4
            GENESIS EMF       19 (USc)
            ICG ENT TRST      5
            MARKS & SP.       3.9
            POLL STREET SEC   12
            RENEWABLES        1.66
            UK COMM PROP TST  0.5264
 

 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
