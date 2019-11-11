Ex-divs to take 15.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 14

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.9 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BUNZL 15.5 0.20 <GSK.L GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19 3.71 RDS 'A 0.47 (USD) 6.28 RDS 'B 0.47 (USD) 5.48 SAINSBURY(J) 3.3 0.21 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) AIRTEL AFRICA 3 (USc) BMO COMM PROP. 0.4 BAILLIE G JAP 3.5 BLACKROCK SML 12.8 GCP STUDENT LIV 1.192 EDINBURGH INV 6.4 GENESIS EMF 19 (USc) ICG ENT TRST 5 MARKS & SP. 3.9 POLL STREET SEC 12 RENEWABLES 1.66 UK COMM PROP TST 0.5264 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)