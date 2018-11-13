Market News
November 13, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 16.2 points off FTSE 100

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 16.2 points off
the index. 
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)          DIVIDEND        IMPACT
                                     (pence)      
 BUNZL                                      15.2          0.20
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE                              19           3.6
 MARKS & SPENCER                             6.8          0.43
 RDS 'A                                     0.47           6.5
 ROYAL DTCH SHELL B                         0.47           5.3
 SAINSBURY(J)                                3.1           0.2
 SCOT MTG INV TR                             1.4           0.8
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                        (pence)    
 DUNELM GROUP                            19.5
 EDINBURGH INV                          6.25
 F&C COMM PRP                           0.5
 GENUS                                  17.9
 JUPITER EUR OPPS                       6.5
 SOPHOS GRP                             1.5
 SPIRE HEALTH                           1.3
 UK COMM PROP TST                       0.5
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.